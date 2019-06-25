Bus provides mobile cancer screening

HSHS Sacred Heart and Saint Joseph's Hospitals rolled out the future in its fight against breast cancer.

A version of their upcoming mobile mammography bus was at Cardinal Glass in Menomonie.

Earlier this month, the HSHS hospitals, along with Prevea health, received a donation for a new bus.

It's scheduled to begin operations next year but, this similar life-saving bus was out to give people a chance to see what it will be like.

Jackie Bachmieier, HSHS Scared Heart Philanthropy specialist says, "We know that 75 percent of women within our service area typically don't get their annual mammograms for many reasons. A lot of that is scheduling conflicts, time away from work, various reasons like that. So, our goal is to bring easier access to mammography to them."

Today, the version of the mobile mammography bus was also in Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake.

Tomorrow, it is scheduled to make stops in Mondovi and Arcadia.

