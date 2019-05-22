Busch Gardens offers free admission to military veterans, family

The deal is part of the Waves of Honor program, which allows former military personnel and up to three guests complimentary admission to the park.
Updated: Wed 2:38 PM, May 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Military veterans can enjoy free admission at Busch Gardens this summer.

Former service members must provide military ID to take advantage of the offer.

Tickets must be reserved online by June 9, and redeemed at the park by July 15.

More information can be found on the Busch Gardens websites:

