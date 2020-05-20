Businesses adjusting to new safety practices

It's been one week since the statewide Safer at Home order ended.

Earlier that same day, Revival Records opened its doors for the first time since March after Governor Tony Evers allowed the standalone retail shop to open with limitations.

"We closed just about as unexpectedly as we opened. As soon as we heard the Governor Evers order that we could open back up, we were right on it," said Revival Records Assistant Manager Spencer Fairclough.

Like many businesses, Revival Records in Eau Claire started a curbside pickup program but is having to adjust to allow customers back into the store again.

The record store has hand sanitizer at the front of the shop for each customer who walks in, employees sanitize the records as much as possible, and all customers are encouraged to wear masks.

"We're here to serve and help people and give them a product that they want and need, music. But that's all we want them to be walking out of this store with, is music and not a serious respiratory disease," said Fairclough.

At the Northern Tap House, the staff started preparing to reopen after the order was struck down.

Spending last week training on new policies, and opening for dine-in on Monday.

"I think we've taken a lot of proper precautions so our guests feel safe and they seem very happy. I've noticed that our guests all have a lot more patience with us, as the process takes a little bit longer," said Northern Tap House General Manager Gretta Hunt.

Among the changes in the restaurant, all staff members are wearing masks and gloves and getting their temperatures checked before their shift.

Tables are spaced out more and the restaurant even hired new positions, where the only job is to clean.

"Our staff has been amazing at adapting to all the changes because it's a lot. We're throwing a lot at them," explained Hunt.

As businesses adjust to the new reality, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says there's a mixed reaction when it comes to easing back into the swing of it.

"We have seen business owners, we have seen individuals, we've gotten feedback from many, many people that there was a clear understanding that there was a reason for the state order and that we need to slowly and progressively have that trajectory of disease happen. That we can't have it happen suddenly," says Giese. "We also are hearing and seeing reports of people that don't think there's a problem."

At both Northern Tap House and Revival Records their goal is simple, open back up and keep everybody safe.