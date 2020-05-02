Businesses allowed to rent out recreational equipment

Governor Evers' latest Safer at Home order is allowing businesses to rent out recreational equipment.

This includes boats, golf carts, and kayaks. At Loopy's in Chippewa Falls, this means kayak rental season has officially begun. They rented out their first kayaks today. Owner Loopy Kleich says he's happy to be able to do rentals, even as his regular restaurant business is impacted.

“It's just a drop in the bucket compared to everything we do, we still have the dome up, we don't have any volleyball leagues, we're losing all of our weddings, our graduation parties, all of our beverage sales are gone, we're operating at probably 20% of what we used to,” he says.

He says they are working hard to ensure customer safety, by requiring masks in transport vehicles, sanitizing paddles and boats, and keeping social distancing.

This is the first weekend that Loopy's was able to rent out their kayaks and canoes, but as soon as the water warms up they will begin renting more equipment, such as tubes.