CDC: Number of emergency room visits dropped by half since beginning of year

The COVID-19 outbreak is pushing hospital emergency rooms to their limits ... but Wednesday, an official with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital looked to reassure its ER remains able to handle non-COVID related emergencies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of emergency room visits nation-wide has dropped by half since the beginning of the year.

Dr. Ken Johnson, an ER doctor at HSHS Sacred Heart says, "Our emergency departments are not overrun. they have great infection prevention processes, to make it safe for you to come there. we are seeing people who are either dying or having bad outcomes, because they're sitting at home with their heart attack or their stroke."

Doctor Johnson reminds people anybody experiencing chest pain, lightheaded-ness or stroke-like symptoms should still call 9-1-1 first, for their own safety.

