CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley resigns

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley hereby announces the resignation, effective immediately, of Sara Antonson, Chief Executive Officer. During Sara’s 13 years as CEO, the Boys and Girls Club grew from one site serving 13 youth per day with a budget of $170,000 to four sites serving over 300 youth per day with a budget of $1.8 Million. In that time period, the Boys and Girls Club has become one of the premier nonprofits in the area.

In announcing her resignation, Ms. Antonson stated, “I am proud of the programs we created, mentoring many youth in our community, and helping them to create and achieve their goals. After 13 years, I am ready to step aside for new leadership to bring the Club into the future and continue building on these successes. I am excited for new opportunities in my life and to watch the club grow.”

