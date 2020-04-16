CESA 10 gives tips for at home learning

This week marks one month since all K-12 schools in the state of Wisconsin closed due to COVID 19 concerns. For any parents feeling a little overwhelmed, we have a few tips to help get you through.

At home learning is a new normal that many parents are still trying to get used to. Hello Wisconsin spoke with the regional manager from CESA 10, a support system for local schools, who has a few reminders for parents right now.

Many teachers are sending videos with homework and other activities but some teaching is still falling on parents. While at home, she says to let go of expectations, things are not going to go as planned or as a regular school day and that is okay.

Instead of being solely focused on learning from a textbook think of all of the daily activities that have lessons involved. Take time to cook with your kids, teach them how to do laundry and let their questions guide the lesson for the day. "Parents are kids' first teachers but the kind of teaching parents do is different than the structured education that occurs in a classroom in a school building so they need to be understanding that they can do as much as they can,” said Carol Zabel a regional coordinator Wisconsin Safe and Healthy schools network.

She added if you are feeling overwhelmed at home make sure to take time to just breath take three seconds of deep breaths, close your eyes and picture your happy place.

Another way to keep the kids busy at home is some educational TV. PBS Wisconsin is airing educational programming from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Wisconsin channel, or PBS Wisconsin-2, that includes shows for pre-k through 12th graders covering English, social studies, science and math.

To watch PBS online click here.

For additional resources on at home learning click here.

For additional resources on mental health and wellness during school closure click here.

