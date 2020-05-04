Chippewa County visitor spending exceeds $101 million in '19

Visitors spent $101.8 million in Chippewa County in 2019,

according to figures released today by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. These dollars, brought to the region by travelers, highlight the importance of the tourism economy and its role in supporting local

business.

“Looking back on the past year and fast-forwarding to the current state of travel, more than ever, the importance of tourism to our local economy is on full display,” said Jackie Boos, Tourism Director at the

Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Having an increase of 2.3 percent over 2018 shows the continued growth of travelers to our region and the success of our four-season marketing campaigns.”

Boos said the increase in visitor spending locally can be attributed to several factors, including successful marketing campaigns, festivals to the region, large sporting events, and the accessibility to our community for leisure travelers.

“We work with our area partners to highlight their festivals and events on a national platform, targeting potential visitors through video, social media, or digital placements.”

Now, more than ever, the region sits poised to assist in the recovery within the county – as demonstrated by the Traveler Expenditure study, conducted by Tourism Economics. The 2019 report shows the impact of tourism on Wisconsin’s economy, which continues to be one of Wisconsin’s most important economic drivers. While 2020 has already seen a considerable set back with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still reason to be optimistic with warmers months ahead. “Our current 2020

messaging is "Travel Awaits", encouraging planning into the later months of this year. Our region is of high consideration for drive-in travel and our community, attractions, and outdoor recreation will be

ready when our Safer at Home restrictions have some flexibility,” said Boos.

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Division is an economic and community development organization whose purpose is to expand Chippewa County’s economy by attracting conventions, sporting events and leisure tourists to Chippewa County. Millions of dollars from visitor spending and increased tax revenues are generated to increase commerce, sustain jobs, and to create a

desirable destination.

