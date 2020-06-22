COVID-19 Nearly Absent at Wisconsin Veterans Homes

All three of the Wisconsin Veterans Homes (including Chippewa Falls) recently completed a first round of member and staff COVID-19 testing as part of a statewide precautionary measure. While some results are still pending, we happily share that COVID-19 remains nearly absent on our campuses.

Only one asymptomatic member (who later tested negative multiple times) and three staff total across all three campuses (who have quarantined at home) tested positive. We credit our dedicated team, who diligently followed health and safety protocols, for preventing spread of the virus.