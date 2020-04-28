COVID-19 testing increasing with WI National Guard assistance

Buffalo and Pepin Counties are partnering to host a community COVID-19 specimen collection site in Alma on Friday, May 1st.

Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, or muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. High risk individuals (65 years of age or older, under 65 with underlying medical conditions, or any immuno-compromised individual) without symptoms will also be tested.

Testing through the collection site will be free of cost. If testing kits run out before the end of the event, they will update our Buffalo County Health and Human Services and Pepin County Health Department Facebook pages. This event is only available to WI residents. The drive-through collection site will be at the Buffalo County Highway Department located at S1672 State Highway 37, Alma, WI 54610.