COVID-19 cases grow in Wisconsin, as death toll reaches 144

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin has risen by 128. State health officials say Sunday that the total number of cases in the state is now 3,341.

The state also reported seven more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 144. A total of 42% of those who died in Wisconsin were black, and 53% of those who died were white.

While more females have tested positive for the coronavirus, males have accounted for 60% of deaths.

Health officials said 974 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

