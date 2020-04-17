COVID-19 concerns cause suspension of Sonnentag Centre project

After years of planning, the Sonnentag Centre on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire was set to break ground this summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the project to be suspended for the foreseeable future. Eau Claire Community Complex president Kim Way said after talking to John and Carolyn Sonnentag and community partners, they decided to suspend the project until further notice.

“We had decided with our design team about a month ago that we were going to press pause until we knew what the status was,” she said. “The optimal, ideal scenario would be to start something before the end of the calendar year. The more probable pragmatic approach would be to say early Spring before we would be starting something.”

The nearly $100 million dollar facility would have been a replacement for the almost seven decade old Zorn Arena building on the UW-Eau Claire Campus. The Sonnentag Centre will host home-games for UW-Eau Claire athletics as well as community events.

'This is something that will meet a very significant community need, it will improve an area that could stand to be improved, it will embrace the Chippewa River and all of the beauty of our community,” Way said. “From the university perspective, it's meeting a specific need for the university and providing an opportunity for students that they don't have today.”

Part of the project included a student referendum to be voted on this Spring, but that has been pushed back to the Fall. If passed, students would pay no more than $200 a year as the university's part of the lease. However, UW-EC student body president Charlie Johnson said current BluGolds would not have to pay the fee.

“The segregated fee does not go into effect until construction is completed,” Johnson said. “None of the money coming from the fee would cover construction.”

Way said this model is similar to the partnership UW-EC has with the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire.

“We believe this model is more beneficial to students because with less money than they would have to fund if they did this entirely on their own, they get access to probably a bigger facility and a better facility.” she said.

Although the project is suspended, both Johnson and Way said everyone is committed to turning the Sonnentag's dream into a reality and that all community partners are still onboard with the project.

“Everyone is still fully committed,” Johnson said. “John and Carolyn Sonnentag, they really want to see this project through.”

“This is such a wonderful project for our community, it's a great project for the university, it will be really transformative for the region and community,” Way said. “Our partners are very committed to this project, the Sonnentag's are very committed. I don't have any reason to believe that when thing start moving forward, that everyone will be at the table and everyone will be commit ed as we've always believed they would be.”

Way said it would have been imprudent for them to continue with the project, without their community partners able to fully focus on the Sonnentag Centre.

