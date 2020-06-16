COVID-19 forcing summer camps to go virtual

Blugold Beginnings summer camp is in its second day on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

But it's missing one thing, in-person campers.

"We didn't know how we could safely have 100 kids here for summer camp. It was a tough decision for us because a big part of our program is getting students on our beautiful UW-Eau Claire campus and showing them all of the opportunities that college provides for them. But in the end it was important to keep the safety of our students in mind," explained UWEC Diversity and Inclusion Executive Director Jodi Thesing-Ritter.

The nine week camp is completely virtual this summer.

The 18 counselors and 50 campers this week learning about robotics and STEAM through a computer, rather than in a classroom.

"It’s really similar to how our typical camp might happen. Kids are assigned with a counselor to go through the day and the curriculum with, but in this case they're spending time over video chat and so our counselors are each at their own spot and working with their small groups," said Thesing-Ritter.

Virtual is also how Beaver Creek Reserve will be putting on its camps later this summer.

"We really wanted to push through with the summer camps virtually to give kids an opportunity to learn about the things around them in nature. We're going to have some really cool camps, one of them is called ‘Kids vs. Wild’ which is going to be about some survival tactics and things," said Beaver Creek Reserve Marketing and Development Coordinator Brianne Markin.

Beaver Creek Reserve is partnering with the Eau Claire Area School District to provide the virtual camps starting in July for free, but with a materials fee.

While being totally online is a change it could also provide some advantages, according to Markin.

"Being virtual we can actually go to places that maybe we wouldn't have been able to take kids to before. So if there's transportation or things like that that we can't do, we could potentially move to larger parks. Our naturalist has really been featuring a lot of different places," she explained.

Right now the camps at Beaver Creek Reserve are only for students in the ECASD, but the reserve says it's working to create more programs for more kids.

City of Eau Claire officials say there's a plan in place to start in-person summer programs in July.

The Parks and Rec Department will only be doing programs it feels can be done safely and with social distancing.

The department is just waiting for final approval from the city to see which programs they can put on this summer.