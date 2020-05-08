COVID-19 guidelines for businesses released

Gov. Tony Evers' administration on Friday released a best practices guidebook for businesses as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines apply to a wide array of businesses from swimming pools to restaurants, hair salons to gyms, manufacturers and professional offices. Wisconsin's current "safer at home" order closing most nonessential businesses remains in effect until May 26. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers seeking to undo the order.

Evers said the guidelines compiled by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation included input from national and state health and industry experts in partnership with the state department of Health Services, Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Tourism as well as regional economic development partners

Being able to reopen, the economic development agency said, "will require the gradual adoption