COVID-19 impacts Govin's Farm

Many small businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19. Govin's Meats and Berries in Menomonie is no exception as spring is usually the farm's busy season. For 15 years now, the Govin's have opened up their farm to the public every year during the last two weekends in March and the first two weekends in April.

"Normally on a good weekend thousands of people would come through and pet farm babies and this year it's a quiet barn," said Owner of Govin's Meats and Berries John Govin.

This year things have changed due to the coronavirus and people aren't able to visit the baby goats and lambs. Govin says it has hit their business hard from a financial and an emotional standpoint. He says the timing couldn't have been worse as spring is typically when business for them is blooming, but also because there are many costs around the farm during this time as well.

"The spring event is about 25% of our income for the year, but it equals at least half of our operating capital for the year and it comes at a time when we've got crops to put in the ground, got equipment to repair, it's a real whammy." said Govin.

Not only has COVID-19 been hard financially for John and his wife Julie, but Govin says it is also lonely on the farm. He says he misses seeing all of the visitors and being able to educate them about the animals.

Govin says they have spent months prepping for their busy season and now they are left with an empty farm, as well as un-used resources.

"I think we've got probably a 2 or 3 year supply of anti-bacterial soap," said Govin. "It's just a lot of those things that we couldn't return. We had spent two weeks on advertising already that we can't get refunded."

Now the Govin's are left unsure of how to keep business going. Govin says their next source of income is usually when they open their strawberry patch to the public, but they are still trying to figure out how to do that safely with the Coronavirus.

Even through all of these obstacles, Govin says he has high hopes that their farm won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"If I wasn't an optimistic person I wouldn't be a farmer," said Govin. "I think we'll be okay, we're just going to have to figure out how we're going to do all of this and it changes day by day."