COVID-19 leaves summer travel plans up in the air

With travel impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, many are left wondering when it will be safe to plan their next trip.

At AAA, agents are advising clients based on the current CDC guidelines and travel restrictions in different states and countries according to Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Relations.

"We are encouraging customers to use their best judgement," Jarmusz says. "The decision to travel is ultimately a personal one and they can use their own practices to stay as safe and healthy as possible."

As for getting in a 2020 summer vacation, Jarmusz says people will just have to wait and see how the COVID-19 situation progresses and when state restrictions are lifted.

"It is still possible you can get a road trip in or some sort of getaway and there certainly is a lot of pent up demand for that," Jarmusz says. "I am sure there will be some way of doing that in a safe and healthy way as we move through the summer months."

He says it's also possible outdoor recreation away from densely populated areas could be a popular option.

AAA is recommending people to keep thinking about where they want to travel so they are ready once the situation allows.

At Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, United Airlines passengers were down 95% in the month of April compared to April in 2019 according to Airport Director Charity Zich.

That equates to 133 arriving and departing passengers for the month of April 2020 versus April 2019 which had 3,414 total passengers.

in April, 927 planes landed or took off from the airport compared to 1,478 operations in April 2019.

