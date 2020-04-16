COVID-19 outbreak impacts local tourism

The tourism industry in the Chippewa Valley is taking a hit after the coronavirus forced many event cancellations and postponements. Visit Eau Claire Interim Executive Director Benny Anderson says tourism in the area is being impacted significantly.

"We went from probably having one of the best summers planned to one of the most difficult summers from an economic viewpoint and for our goals."

Anderson says many events like the Eau Claire Marathon, Country Fest and Farm Technology Days have all been pushed back because of COVID-19. He says many local businesses and organization are also feeling the impact due to the loss of visitors during the pandemic.

"We've had, the hospitality partners are seeing single digit occupancy, if they have not closed their doors for a couple months and that's been very difficult, but some of them are bringing their employees back using those protection plans and really doing what they can to keep everybody in the industry afloat."

But amidst all of the uncertainty for the outcome of the Chippewa Valley after the coronavirus outbreak, Anderson says he has high hopes for the community to recover.

"Eau Claire ranks, I believe, 11th or 12th as the best city to open a small business in and so when I think about what Eau Claire and what Altoona and Chippewa, the whole valley, have to do to recover from this, we already know it better than any other city in the world besides 11."

Anderson says the community is doing a great job of supporting local charities and businesses as well as each other. He says he doesn't think recovering from COVID-19 will take much adjusting other than having to do things bigger and better for a little while to make up for the economic loss.