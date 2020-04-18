COVID-19 pandemic affecting daily routines for Autistics

April is National Autism Awareness month and some Autistics are having a tough time adjusting to the “Safer at Home Order.”

According to autismspeaks.org,, autism refers to, “a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.” Dr. Kristen Wegner is a Clinical Psychologist at the Autism and Behavior Center in Altoona. She said with more parents working from home, they may be able to detect the early signs of autism in their children.

“I think all of us are struggling to adapt to this, 'new normal' as we call it and change is hard for all of us. But for children with autism, change is one of the markers of autism and having that adherence to rules and routines is part of being autistic."

Dr. Wegner said when those routines are disrupted and schedules change, children with autism often have significant problems. She also said the earlier a child is diagnosed with autism, the more help that child can receive.

“Early intervention is so critical because 80% of brain development happens before the age of three. Autism occurs in the first three years of life,” Dr. Wegner said. “If a parent has a concern that their child might be on the spectrum and they wait and see, they might have missed some milestones that we can't get back.”

Wegner says due to COVID-19, they are able to do diagnostic evaluations via Telemedicine. The CDC says autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States. For more information, click here.