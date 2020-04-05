COVID-19 pandemic making custody exchange challenging

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges to parents who share custody of a child.

Some parents may not want to exchange their child with the other parent, because of a fear of infecting the child or the house with the Coronavirus. But, according to family law attorney Lauren Otto of Otto and Steiner Law, S.C. in Eau Claire, even though governor Evers has issued the safer at home order, you must still exchange custody of your child as required by the courts.

“In the safer at home order issued by Governor Evers, there is a specific exemption for child exchanges,” Otto said. “So you cannot use or parents cannot use the safer at home order in order to say, 'Well, hey I'm not going to go exchange the child now because the governor has ordered us to stay home.' There is a specific exemption for that.”

Otto said if you have any questions about how to work-out a custody exchange during the pandemic, the best thing to do is contact your family law attorney. For more information, click here.