COVID-19 relief grants for local nonprofits

The Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley have announced matching grants to local nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Credit Union, the Dick and Marlene Cable Family Fund, the Larson Family Fund, and two anonymous donors are challenging our community to raise $50,000, which they will match in hopes of generating $100,000 for local nonprofits.

“The community response to the Quick Response Community Fund has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Sue Bornick, Executive Director of ECCF. “Now is the time to come together and look out for the most vulnerable among us, and the Matching Grant Challenge is a perfect example.”