First of state sponsored COVID-19 testing sites opens in Alma

As COVID-19 remains a threat and officials work to reopen the state, there continues to be an increased demand for testing.

On Friday Buffalo and Pepin Counties hosted a state sponsored community testing site in Alma to increase access to COVID-19 testing especially in Wisconsin’s rural areas.

The community testing site was the first time people in west-central Wisconsin could access free testing without a doctor’s note.

On Monday the two counties requested more testing and by Friday, about 28 members of the Wisconsin National Guard were on site conducting the tests.

“This is the kind of thing you join the National Guard for,” says Site leader, Major Roger Lovelace of the Wisconsin National Guard. “We know that doing the testing and these kinds of missions are what are going to help Wisconsin bounce back.”

On Friday, Governor Evers announced the launch of community testing events like the one held in Alma to continue to understand the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin.

As of Friday, there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County and zero in Pepin County, but Buffalo County Emergency Management Director Bruce Fuerbringer says that does not mean the threat isn’t there.

“The rural communities don’t have access to the large medical communities like you do in the surrounding areas so having this access for everyone has been wonderful,” Fuerbringer says. “Covid-19 has no boundaries all it takes is one person to come through and expose someone else so testing is going to help with that unknown and try and determine if there is a problem here.”

Fuerbringer says there was high demand for tests on Friday and people had started lining up in their cars as early as 9:30 a.m. for the 11:00 a.m. start time.

“I think it demonstrates that in the rural area where people think there isn’t a problem, there is still a concern,” Fuerbringer says. “I have been told we have had a fair amount of symptomatic people come through the drive-thru so I think this fills a need and I am anxious to see the results.”

200 test kits were available in Alma during Friday’s event and it will take about 48 hours to get the test results. Then, the counties plan to re-evaluate the need for further testing in the area.