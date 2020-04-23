COVID testing site opens at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Sparta

Mayo Clinic Health Systems will be opening a COVID-19 testing site in Sparta on April 27.

Patients must call the triage line and be approved for a test and will then be directed on the next steps they should take.

"We ask that patients who are concerned about symptoms consistent with COVID-19 contact to contact their clinic, their provider, or contact the Mayo Clinic Nurse Triage line for appropriate screening. If needed they will be referred appropriately to the testing center for testing," says Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D., Family Medicine chair, Mayo Clinic Health System. "Providing this dedicated testing location away from other clinical spaces will help limit possible exposures for staff, patients and visitors in other patient-care areas."