Eau Claire CURT Manufacturing sold

The Eau Claire based CURT Manufacturing has been sold to LCI Industries.

Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI) bought the company for $340 million and the sale is expected to close before the end of 2019.

CURT makes various products including hitches, towing electricals and cargo management. LCI is a supplier of various engineered components.

“With its proven track record of building high-quality products and successfully sourcing and integrating companies, LCI is an ideal partner for us. Both LCI and CURT have strong reputations and positions fostered through a culture of innovation, history of high-quality products, customer satisfaction and retention, and manufacturing excellence. We look forward to joining the team and further positioning the business for long-term success,” said Rock Lambert, CEO of CURT Group.