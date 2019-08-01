CUTE ALERT: Bunny wedding at the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association

Weddings are always special occasions, but one held Thursday in Eau Claire County was extra special for two bunnies.

Otis and Lotus are two rabbits up for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Once both of them were at the altar, Otis lost his suit, but nothing could spoil this perfect occasion.

Staff members at ECCHA held the ceremony as a unique way to show how many bunnies are available for adoption.

Other adoptable pets attended the wedding as guests.

Staff also took the opportunity to promote a message of spaying and neutering your pets.