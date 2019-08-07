CVS to launch Amazon Prime-like membership nationwide

CVS launches an online delivery subscription service for prescriptions and other pharmacy items similar to Amazon Prime. (Source: CVS)
Updated: Wed 3:08 PM, Aug 07, 2019

(CNN/Gray News) - CVS is trying to get more millennial customers with a membership program a lot like Amazon's.

The "CarePass" membership will expand nationwide, and it will allow customers to get pharmacy products, including prescription drugs, delivered for free in one to two days. There won't be a minimum purchase required.

The company found that CarePass appeals to a broad range of customers, 20 percent of whom are millennials.

It will cost $5 per month or $48 per year and also includes discounts on CVS-branded items and monthly coupons.

The subscription will give its members access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline.

CVS says the CarePass program is already a success in select areas.

You can visit cvs.com/carepass/join to learn more about the program.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus