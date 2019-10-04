CVTC Auto Club offers free vehicle inspections

If you’re wondering if your car is in shape for the coming winter, you can have it checked out for free Saturday, Oct. 5. The CVTC Auto Club and Automotive Technician program will be offering free vehicle inspections from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.

Student technicians will identify opportunities for you to improve your vehicle’s gas mileage, enhance performance, increase safety and reduce emissions. The check-up consists of a 41-point inspection that includes checking fluid levels, tires, lights and other system components. After the inspection, the technicians review any discrepancies with the motorist and provide information about proper vehicle maintenance and repair.

For more information on the event, contact instructor Travis Gay at tgay@cvtc.edu or 715-831-6315.

Fall Car Care Month is a nationwide effort by the Car Care Council to help motorists “Be Car Care Aware.”

The inspections will be held in the parking lot and inside the Automotive Technician lab on the northeast side of the Business Education Center. The area is best accessed off of University Ave. opposite UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop center.

