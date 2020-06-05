CVTC makes safety changes for in-person classes

Chippewa Valley Technical College's Emergency Service Education Center has been back to work educating future police officers, firefighters, and EMS.

“Police, Fire and EMS are extremely important,” says Eric Anderson, Director of Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement.

They initially had to take a break from their law enforcement academy for a month, and then went online for 3 weeks. But they started back with face-to-face classes in May.

“I was very relieved for us to come back because we have certain procedures, certain ways that we do things, and it's really difficult to do that so it was a huge relief to come back,” he says.

To keep staff and students safe, they have made several changes.

“When we use vehicles, we're spraying the inside of the vehicles down, washing the vehicles down, rotating through those. If we do hands on type of training, we will assign a person to one individual partner throughout the whole training so they're not training with everybody.”

They're also cleaning before and after classes and asking staff, visitors, and students to wear masks. The only time they will not social distance is when they are doing hands-on training with masks, such as arrest tactics.

“We've had to double up on our classrooms, we opened up the walls between our classrooms, made a double sized classroom, spread the tables apart, and encouraged them to maintain that distance,” he says.

They will continue to keep these changes for as long as they need.