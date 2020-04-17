CVTC Gala Sponsors Donate Funds to Help Students

When the annual Chippewa Valley Technical College Alumni Association Spring Gala was canceled due to the pandemic, sponsors and individual ticket holders were due refunds. But many of them chose a generous path instead. They donated their contributions to the Student Emergency Fund, which helps students who are experiencing financial distress that may interrupt their education.

“When we made the call to cancel the Gala, we sent an email to all ticket holders and sponsors,” said Karen Kohler, executive director of Institutional Advancement, who heads the CVTC Foundation. “We told them of the option to receive a refund or to donate their share to the Foundation to help with student needs. We anticipated some positive responses, but not the overwhelming generosity of our friends.”

Thirty-nine businesses and individuals donated their sponsorships or ticket prices for a total of $19,320.

“Many students are in great need during this crisis,” Kohler said. “Many students have lost the jobs they were depending on to help pay their rent and living expenses and are at risk of interrupting their education.”

The Student Emergency Fund is a fund dedicated to helping students in financial need during a time of crisis. It’s making a difference for Madisyn Daul, a pre-program Diagnostic Medical Sonography student who was taking classes during the day and working at the Manufacturing Education Center in the evening.

“Due to COVID-19, I am no longer able to work anymore while the campus remains closed,” Madisyn said. “This greatly affects me financially, as my campus job was my main source of income while I am living in Eau Claire and going to school.”

Madisyn reached out to the Financial Aid office and heard about the Student Emergency Fund.

“I applied and am now receiving funds to help me with my housing and auto bills. This financial assistance has taken off some of the burden, allowing me to continue my classes at CVTC and live in Eau Claire.”

The money raised at the Gala is typically used for Alumni Association initiatives, including support of CVTC facilities improvements, student scholarships, and other alumni-sponsored activities, Kohler said.

“This year, because of the unique circumstances, we are seeing an increase in emergency student need,” Kohler said. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our friends who agreed to donate the funds they had contributed for the Gala to help our students. They have shown that they share our commitment to student success.”

With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.