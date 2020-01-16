CVTC approves resolution calling for referendum in April

Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board approved a resolution calling for a referendum on April 7.

The referendum would be about borrowing $48.8 million to fund different projects: $28 million for the construction of a new Transportation Education Center, $9.2 million for the addition and remodeling of the Emergency Services Education Center and more.

The board approved the following wording for the question:

"Shall the Chippewa Valley Technical College District, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds or promissory notes in an amount not to exceed $48,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of capital expenditures for the purchase or construction of buildings, building additions, remodeling and improvements, the acquisition of sites, and the purchase of fixed and other equipment at District locations, including, but not limited to, Eau Claire, River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, the Emergency Services Education Center, the Manufacturing Education Center, a new Transportation Education Center, and land near the current River Falls Campus?"

If the referendum passes, the tax impact would be spread over the 11 county district, according to CVTC. This would result in an average property tax increase of $13 per year on $100,000 equalized property value.

The construction of the projects would be taking place in 2021 and 2022.

