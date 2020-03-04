CVTC celebrates Ag Day

Wednesday morning Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) hosted Ag Day, an annual celebration of the Wisconsin agriculture community.

With hundreds of people attending the event, Ag Day highlights the opportunities within the agricultural field for both students and community members.

Becky Levzow, Chairman of the Wisconsin Technical College Systems Board (WTCSB), says, “It’s amazing we can have an event of this caliber on these colleges and really showcase opportunities for our citizens and our students.”

Levzow hopes the community takes away the value of agriculture and the economic impact it has in Wisconsin.

“It’s wonderful when you have technical college that opens its doors to events like this to really expose everybody; not just students but the community to see what a valuable tool they are," she says.

The event was held in conjunction with the Ag Skill Competition and the Eau Claire Farm Show.

