CVTC culinary students create gingerbread houses

For some making gingerbread houses is a holiday season tradition but for some students at Chippewa Valley Technical College, it’s a class assignment.

Culinary students are finishing up the final decorations on their gingerbread houses Thursday at CVTC.

They have been working on their houses since last week.

They started with creating a template, baked the dough, built the house and got to decorating.

Lalaine Gunem, who is a CVTC student says, “The challenging part is the baking. Making sure when your dough comes out that it is right so making sure it is just perfect. Everything is edible even the smoke in the chimney is made of cotton candy!”

The students are enrolled in Chef Kevin Brown's culinary management class.

Students say it's a fun assignment and it helps them to get into the holiday spirit.

