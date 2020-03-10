CVTC holds Spring Career Fair

An opportunity for students and businesses to network took place at Chippewa Valley Technical College on Tuesday. CVTC students and alumni were invited to talk to employers at businesses throughout the Chippewa Valley and even beyond Eau Claire County. There were 26 employers at the Health Education Center and 42 at the Business Education Center.

“We have a wide variety with HVAC with Benedict Sales and Service here, cosmetology with Fantastic Sam’s, and we also have some of our criminal justice employers in the area, such as Wisconsin State Patrol,” said Lindy Schneider, Career Services Specialist.

Employers were offering internships, part-time work, as well as full-time work. There will be another career fair for manufacturing students ahead of the manufacturing show on Thursday.

