CVTC holds online-only spring commencement

Caps and gowns were optional for Chippewa Valley Technical College's spring commencement Friday.

CVTC conducted a live virtual graduation celebration to honor and congratulate 757 graduates in 59 programs. President Bruce Barker and former student association president Rachael Winterling spoke to the graduates during the 10-minute presentation – shown on CVTC’s Facebook page.

The in-person commencement ceremony for the graduates will be held in conjunction with the summer graduation on July 30.