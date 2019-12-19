CVTC holds public hearing on possible referendum projects

A public hearing on a proposed $48.8 million referendum for Chippewa Valley Technical College was attended by only two members of the public.

Some of the proposed projects for the bonds would include construction of a transportation education center and remodeling and expansion of the emergency services transportation center.

If a referendum goes forward and passes, the tax impact would result in an average property tax increase of $13.00 per year on $100,000 dollars of equalized property value.

A final decision by the CVTC Board on a referendum is expected at a January meeting.