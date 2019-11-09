CVTC hosts 2nd annual Family Literacy Event

Chippewa Valley Technical College is helping children get interested in reading.

The early childhood learning program at CVTC hosted the second annual Family Literacy Event on Saturday.

The event featured many popular books by Eric Carle and several activities to help get kids' brains stimulated with an emphasis on STEM activities.

Organizers say the event also helps CVTC students gain first-hand experience working with young children.

"We really believe in the power of literacy,” said early childhood learning instructor, Melody Brennan. “The activities that we produce for children are engaging and educational to help brain development happening in the first few years of life so we have activities for infants up to age eight."

Each child received a free book with opportunities to win even more during the event.

Organizers say more than 400 people showed up.