CVTC hosts manufacturing show

People got a chance to check out the latest in modern manufacturing at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

The show allows people to get a hands-on experience in the world of manufacturing.

This year featured the NWE prototyping lab, which includes a 3D printer, which can print objects in metal.

The goal is to give a little context behind the profession and maybe inspire a new generation.

"Sometimes manufacturing will have an image of what's going on behind those walls so there's four walls and you're not sure what's being made. A day like today allows people to come in and see the equipment of all the manufacturing. The machines tools, our welding equipment, our robotics," said CVTC Dean of Manufacturing and IT Jeff Sullivan.

More than 50 employers were at Thursday's show.

Some lucky people who attended got the chance to walk away with a robot.