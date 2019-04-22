CVTC kicks off "Money Smart Week" with financial wellness fair

Students at CVTC got a lesson in adulthood Monday as the school promotes financial literacy in the student body.

The college kicked off its third annual "Money Smart Week" with a financial wellness fair.

The fair featured table displays from area financial institutions, and showcased resources for students and young adults.

A pop-up food pantry was also available for attendees.

Activities throughout the week are designed to foster life-long financial skills.

"Our goal is for our students to be as wise about money as they can be before they're out on their own. So, they're smart borrowers. So they're having less debt when they're out of college so they can handle their finances when they leave CTVC," said Student Central Manager Laura Ericson.

The program was recently honored by Governor Tony Evers, who promoted the importance of financial literacy among young adults in the state.

