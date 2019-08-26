CVTC kicks off fall semester and new remodel

Chippewa Valley Technical College kicked off its fall semester today, which included a remodel of its Business Education Center campus.

The building's second floor was revamped to include three new classrooms, improvements to corridors and restrooms, and a large open common area called "The LINC" - short for "learn, innovate, network and collaborate."

Officials say a main goal for the remodel was to update and modernize CVTC’s main campus.

Lynette Livingston, CVTC Dean of Business & Academic Initiatives says

"We had a bunch of orange lockers that looked like an old high-school. Certainly now today, you can see that we represent a modern-day business facility. So we definitely have changed our appearance and I think it better matches the contemporary work and high-tech technical college that we are."

The project cost around 2-million dollars and took more than three months to complete.

