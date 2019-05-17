CVTC spring graduation held Friday night

Nearly 700 students are walking out of Zorn Arena Friday night as graduates of Chippewa Valley Technical College.

A record-high 80 nurses walked across the stage today, collecting their associate’s degree.

The Class of 2019 was represented by dozens of graduates with majors ranging from business management to criminal justice.

Speeches from CVTC district board president Mona Matthews and student speaker Libby Dannhoff set the tone for the night.

The students weren't the only ones recognized, as CVTC alum Terry Giertz was given the Distinguished Alumnus award.

