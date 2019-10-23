CVTC students explore jobs at career fair

Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College were given the opportunity to explore job opportunities at a career fair today.

More than 120 potential employers were in attendance, representing industries such as business, health, energy and manufacturing to name a few.

In recent years, the college says it's seen an increase in manufacturing companies present at the fair.

CVTC officials say career fairs continue to be an important part of the educational experience.

Career Development member, Jason Herrington, says “being a technical college we want them to be ready for those careers so this gives them the opportunity to set up jobs, internships and really step into the workforce and be ready for anything they can handle."

Career fairs were held at four CVTC campuses Wednesday.

Next week, another fair will be held at the criminal justice campus.

