CVTC students learn the relationships between law enforcement and media

Building positive relationships between law enforcement and the media was the topic of a class discussion at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.

WEAU’s Danielle Wagner was the guest speaker for the class Friday morning.

She spoke to approximately 70 students in the contemporary issues in criminal justice class.

The class is taught by Rob Teuteberg and Kyle Roder.

Danielle gave a presentation about some positive ways media and law enforcement work together, and she answered questions from the students.

This is a class for first year students at CVTC, and many of them have an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

