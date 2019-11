A Chippewa Valley Technical College survey that was sent to 20,000 households in a 11 county district showed support for funding an update to classrooms and labs.

CVTC says over 2,000 responses were collected and 76% of those were supporting the updates.

Results showed remodeling and expanding the Emergency Services Education Center and purchasing land for future first responder training in Ricer Falls came in second with 68% support.