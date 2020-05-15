Cadott couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

A local couple has made it to an impressive milestone.

Bernadine and George Jackson of Cadott are celebrating 75 years of marriage. On Friday, their children, grandchildren, neighbors and many friends stopped by the couple's home to wish them a happy anniversary with a socially distanced drive-by celebration.

"We had our big 50th but this is our 75th! We just have to celebrate at home which is ok too," says Bernadine.

The two say they met in high school and were married May 15, 1945. They have nine children and spent their marriage working on their Cadott farm and playing baseball.

"They are probably the nicest parents, people that I have ever met," says daughter, Maryann Creaser. "They don't get angry. They love each other."

Bernadine is famous for her raspberry dessert and George is known in the community for coaching the Cadott Red Sox.

Bernadine says her secret to 75 years of marriage is just to be good to each other.