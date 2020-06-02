Cadott man charged with 7th OWI

A 54-year-old Cadott man has been charged with 7th OWI, battery and bail jumping in Chippewa County.

Court records show Richard Gordon Shilts has been charged with 7th OWI, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and felony bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says officials saw a motorcycle drift back and forth in the lane it was traveling in.

A DMV record check showed his license had been suspended and he had six prior OWI convictions.

A $10,000 cash bond has been set for Shilts.