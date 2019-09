A Cadott man has been sentenced in Chippewa County court Friday.

Court documents show Mavrick Kolpien, 26, has been sentenced to three years in prison and five years extended supervision. Kolpien is also not allowed to produce or consume any controlled substances.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's department says 23-year-old Zackary Evanson was a passenger in Kolpien's vehicle when he turned in front of another vehicle in the early morning hours of May 13, 2018.