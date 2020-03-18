Cadott woman charged with terrorist threats, accused of sending threats to herself

A Cadott woman has been charged with making terrorist threats among other charges and is accused of sending threats to herself.

Eau Claire County court records show Brittany Frane, 23, has been charged with terrorist threats (create risk of causing result), identity theft, three charges of telephone harassment and obstructing an officer.

Eau Claire Police say in a criminal complaint that on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a threat made to the Bolton Refuge House.

Frane told law enforcement that she was receiving threatening text messages from an ex-boyfriend who was threatening to kill her, her family members or others.

Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Lab examined her cell phone and it showed that she had sent the text messages to herself.

Frane’s signature bond was signed at $2,000. Her hearing is scheduled for June 17.

