Calif. woman accused of abusing, torturing 4 adopted daughters

Updated: Mon 4:34 AM, May 13, 2019

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/CNN) - A 63-year-old woman in California faces more than a dozen charges after her 14-year-old adoptive daughter ran away and reported years of child abuse.

Patricia Taylor, 63, faces more than one dozen serious charges, including torture, child abuse, false imprisonment and sex crimes. She is being held on a bail of nearly $1,500,000. (Source: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office/KTXL/Tribune/CNN)

Patricia Taylor, 63, was arrested Friday after a monthlong investigation into allegations of abuse, torture and lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors say Taylor has been living in a Shingle Springs, Calif., home for decades. It’s where she housed several foster children, some of whom she adopted.

The investigation into Taylor began in April when one of her adoptive daughters, a 14-year-old, ran away from the home out of fear of punishment, deputies say.

The 14-year-old then revealed allegations of years of abuse to deputies.

"I thought she was doing wonderful things for these kids, and if she’s found guilty, it’s just a complete reverse - just two extremes, from being good to the complete opposite,” neighbor Steve Bolton said.

Deputies say four adopted daughters were living with Taylor at the time of her arrest, all between the ages of 11 and 16. They have been placed in protective custody.

Taylor faces more than one dozen serious charges, including torture, child abuse, false imprisonment and sex crimes. She is being held on a bail of nearly $1,500,000.

The 63-year-old’s husband says she is innocent, but they can’t afford to post her bail.

Copyright 2019 KTXL, Tribune, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus