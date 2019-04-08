California Rep. Swalwell joins Democratic presidential race

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 7:37 AM, Apr 09, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Rep. Eric Swalwell is officially in the running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The 38-year-old Iowa native was elected in 2012 to represent California’s 15th Congressional District. (Source: CNN)

Swalwell made the announcement during a taping Monday of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The congressman says, "I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home."

He says, "None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer and do good in the way that we govern."

He says: "I'm ready to solve these problems. I'm running for president of the United States."

The 38-year-old Iowa native was elected in 2012 to represent California’s 15th Congressional District.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus