California defends tax return law after setback

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's elections chief says he believes a state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns is constitutional despite a legal setback.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's comments Thursday come after a federal judge sided with the Trump campaign in its request to halt the law.

The law requires presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns to appear on the state's March 2020 primary ballot.

Padilla says California will determine its next steps after the judge issues his written ruling next month. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. said he expects an appeal.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow says he's encouraged by England's decision to halt the law.

