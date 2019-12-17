California groom murdered at wedding reception

Updated: Tue 7:36 PM, Dec 17, 2019

CHINO, Calif. (CNN) - Wedding crashers beat a man to death at his own wedding reception.

Joseph Melgoza and his wife, Esther. Melgoza was murdered at his wedding reception on Sunday.

30-year-old Joseph Melgoza was murdered during a fight at his wedding reception in Chino, Calif. on Sunday. Two other guests had minor injuries.

The suspects were identified as brothers Rony and Josue Castaneda Ramirez. They are being held without bail.

It is unclear what the relationship is between the brothers and Melgoza. Chino police are still investigating what led up to the fight.

A GoFundMe page describes Melgoza as a loving son, brother, cousin, partner and father.

